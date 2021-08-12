Sascoc has to be better for South Africa athletes to perform

JOHANNESBURG - What is the point of Sascoc? If that organisation didn’t exist, would anyone miss it? South African athletes perform, well or not, in spite of and not because of Sascoc. It’s been that way for a while. Current Minister for Sport (and Arts and Culture) Nathi Mthethwa, for all his many faults – just ask anyone in the arts industry what they think of Mthethwa – has tried really hard to give Sascoc an authoritative role in SA sport, and Sascoc has failed dismally.

ALSO READ: Sascoc say they will eventually pay bonuses as Bryan Habana sets up GoFundMe for medal winners

ALSO READ: No bonuses for South Africa's Olympic medal winners, Sascoc confirm – report

Mthethwa was also unhappy about the racial composition of the team that represented SA in Tokyo, although there is a whole lot his own ministry will have to account for on that front. Hendricks’ comment that he and Sascoc did not want to get into discussions about bonuses before the Games because “we wanted the athletes to concentrate on their performances without distraction” is simply ridiculous. The previous three summer Olympics and Paralympics all saw Sascoc make a real song and dance about bonuses for medallists, which certainly didn’t cause a distraction for the nine athletes who won six medals in London, nor the nine athletes and Blitzboks who won 10 medals in Rio – South Africa’s best medal haul since the country’s return to the Olympics in 1992. The bonuses were hardly a “distraction”. The only thing that appears to be a distraction for athletes and SA sport in general is Sascoc’s inability to properly oversee sport in SA.