Seasoned trail runners Nienaber and Visser enter the three-day AfricanX event in Grabouw

Cape Town - The seasoned Stellenbosch-based runners Chantel Nienaber and Chris Visser have joined forces and have entered South Africa’s premier three-day stage trail run, the Africanx Trailrun, in Grabouw (Western Cape) on the weekend of March 17-19. The pair will compete in support of the Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (Choc). Both have competed in the iconic three-day stage trail run before.

“After competing in 2021 I could see why AfricanX is called South Africa's premier three-day stage trail run,” said Visser. “The race organization was on point; the trails were extremely well marked, and the race village had an incredible atmosphere. "Add to the mix some of South Africa's finest runners (trail and road) and you had an event to remember. I’m really excited to team up with Chantel again. She brings lots of experience to the table.

"She’s extremely well organized and always prepared. I also enjoy her company, which is critically important if you are going to be spending so much time together training and racing.” According to Nienaber, AfricanX is normally her first race of the season.

“AfricanX is like a family gathering and it’s great to see so many familiar faces,” said Nienaber. “I competed in my first AfricanX Trailrun in 2012 and have returned many times afterwards. It’s become part of my trail running career. "The event creates the perfect opportunity for trail runners to spend time with their trail buddies. ALSO READ: Prodigal Khumalo cements status among SA ultra-running legends

"I'm happy to team up with Chris again. He is the most dedicated and committed runner that I know. I couldn't ask for a better teammate. "I would be lying if I said that we didn't want to podium at the event, but ultimately our goal will be to have a great time on the trails with our trail running family. I am getting too old to race, so this will be the last year that I take part competitively."

Launched in 2009, the AfricanX Trailrun is synonymous with magnificent trails, spectacular views, mouth-watering food, a relaxed atmosphere, a great vibe, and teamwork. Teams of two trail running enthusiasts (male/female/mixed) will be seen battling it out on a route varying in distances each day. Each stage will feature a different route that is guaranteed to keep things challenging, yet exciting while leaving runners in awe. Entries close on March 6. @Herman_Gibbs