Shaun Maswanganyi sets new SA sprint record in the USA

Sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi set a new South African record in the men’s 200m short track at an indoor track and field meet in Texas over the weekend. Maswanganyi clocked 20.41 seconds to eclipse the record previously held mark of 20.45 by Ncincilili Titi which had stood since 2018.

The 23-year-old also bagged a silver medal in the 60m race at the same event. Born in Soweto, Shaun attended St Alban’s College in Pretoria and now thrives as a student-athlete at the University of Houston. He currently holds the South African 60-metre indoor U20 national record and the South African U20 national 100-metre record.

Carrying the torch Maswanganyi said afterwards: "Breaking records is not just a personal victory; it's a celebration of the unwavering spirit and support that fuel South African athletes worldwide. Together, we pave the way for future generations to carry the torch of excellence proudly." Last year, Maswanganyi set a personal best of 9.91 seconds in the 100m. He achieved this feat as he claimed a bronze medal in the 100m final at the US NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

That effort was particularly significant as it meant Maswanganyi had run faster than two former world record-holders, Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell. The 9.91 time by Maswanganyi was also a new University of Houston record, surpassing Cameron Burrell’s 9.93 in 2017 and his father Leroy’s 9.94 from 1990, while Lewis’ college best was 10.00 in 1981. Both men have coached Maswanganyi at Houston, with Leroy Burrell — who’s 100m world record stood at 9.85 — being in charge of the school’s athletic programme previously, while Lewis (9.86 personal best) is the current head coach.