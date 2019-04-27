FILE PHOTO: South African sprinter Akani Simbine. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Akani Simbine cruised to victory in the final of the 200 metres sprint on the closing day of the Athletics SA Senior Track and Field Championships in Germiston near Johannesburg on Saturday evening. The Commonwealth Games 100m champion, competing in the colours of Athletics Gauteng North, clocked 20.27 seconds with the Athletics Central North West duo of Chedrick van Wyk (20.64) and Theodore Young (20.71) completing the medal podium.

"The 200m is not my specialist event and this was my second meeting the season," said Simbine.

"I think that our plan is on course, with the world championships being much later in the year than usual."

The world showpiece which is usually held mid-year, will take place in Doha, Qatar, from September 28 to October 6.

Earlier on Saturday, Olympic silver Luvo Manyonga took gold in the long jump with a competition best of 8.35.

Another Olympic silver medalist, Sunette Viljoen, took gold in the women's javelin with a distance of 57.23m.

Jo-Ane van Dyk (Athletics Central North West) and the Boland's Jana van Schalkwyk, who produced efforts of 54.09 and 51.29, completed the top three positions.

African News Agency (ANA)