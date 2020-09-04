Sir Mo Farah breaks world record for one hour run
BRUSSELS - Britain's Mo Farah broke the world record for a one-hour run by completing a distance of 21,330 metres at the Brussels Diamond League athletics meeting on Friday.
The 37-year-old eclipsed the previous record of 21,285 metres set by Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie 13 years ago.
Earlier this week, Gebrselassie said this of Farah’s attempt to break the Ethiopean’s long-standing world mark:
“The record, I think is not so difficult,” said Gebrselassie. “I think Mo wants the record and he will get it.”
Earlier on Friday, Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, smashed the world record for the women's one-hour race by more than a lap when she ran 18,930 metres during the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday.
The Ethiopian-born athlete, who won gold in the 1500 and 10,000 metres at the world championships last year, ran 413 metres -- more than one whole lap -- further than the previous record of 18,517, set by Ethiopian Dire Tune in 2008.
