Sir Mo Farah breaks world record for one hour run

BRUSSELS - Britain's Mo Farah broke the world record for a one-hour run by completing a distance of 21,330 metres at the Brussels Diamond League athletics meeting on Friday.

The 37-year-old eclipsed the previous record of 21,285 metres set by Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie 13 years ago.

Earlier this week, Gebrselassie said this of Farah’s attempt to break the Ethiopean’s long-standing world mark:

“The record, I think is not so difficult,” said Gebrselassie. “I think Mo wants the record and he will get it.”

There's just under 15 minutes left on the clock ⏳@Mo_Farah and @BashirAbdi7 are neck and neck and just ahead of @HaileGebr's hologram (in Wavelight form) world record pace.



The mark to remember is 21,285m. It looks like we might be in for another thrilling sprint finish. pic.twitter.com/hNygFlQjSQ — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 4, 2020

🚨WORLD RECORD🚨



Mo #Farah sets a new WR of 21.330km in the One Hour. #BrusselsDL pic.twitter.com/kPyYTNLReh — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) September 4, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, smashed the world record for the women's one-hour race by more than a lap when she ran 18,930 metres during the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday.