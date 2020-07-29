SPAR Women's Virtual Challenge to celebrate SA women

By Xilombe Mathye After the cancellation of the SPAR Women’s Challenge which was to be held throughout the year across the country, the SPAR group has organised a Women’s Virtual Challenge. The SPAR Women’s Virtual Challenge is a running and walking event that invites women to run their own route to celebrate the resilience and positivity of South African women. Sophia says enter the Spar Women’s Virtual Challenge today. Walala Wasala !



So #BeSunshine & click here to enter today https://t.co/OFBgzQRmDG#SPARVirtualChallenge ☀️ pic.twitter.com/HQZTWw35uF — SPAR Women's Challenge Tshwane (@SPARladiespta) July 29, 2020 On Wednesday Lentsa Motau, the Mpumalanga Sunbirds Captain, was announced as the Mpumalanga Province Ambassador for the event, which will take place at the end of September. “I am very excited for this idea,” said Motau in a statement.

Athletes who were initially going to attend the Women's Challenge series, are encouraged to participate in the Challenge. For every entry, a food parcel will be donated to a survivor of gender-based violence (GBV).

“I think it’s time we all talked about GBV and put our words into action. The SPAR Women’s Virtual Challenge will increase awareness of the problem,” Motau said. “I also think, in these strange times, when we are unable to do things we want to do because of the Corona Virus, it is important to find alternatives."

Here’s what you get when you enter the Spar Women’s Virtual Challenge (26 Sept) for only R 50 this year:



A race T-shirt, race buff, race magazine AND know that a food parcel was donated to a GBV survivor, purely because you entered.



Enter today ☀️https://t.co/OFBgzQzLM8 pic.twitter.com/jHOf6Vq3J4 — SPAR Women's Challenge Tshwane (@SPARladiespta) July 28, 2020

The Challenge will take place between 6am and 6pm and partipants will be allowed to run, jog, walk, skip or dance their way to the finish line, whatever distance that may be.

“Its’s important for us to keep active and to be patient. These times will pass eventually and we will be able to play netball or to run or walk together again. “In the meantime, get out there – get some exercise and know that you are one of many thousands trying to make a difference,” Motau said.

Among the entrants will be Proteas Netball captain, Bongi Msomi, who is also challenging every woman to join in on the Virtual Challenge.

Staff Reporter