Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa will be flying to Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday evening to show support for Caster Semenya at her Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing. In addition, Xasa says she will attempt to “address the international community on South Africa’s stance on human rights principles and scientific research in relation to female classification or reclassification”, as well as speaking to international media.

Semenya is currently in session on day three of her fight to have the impending IAAF regulations – in relation to reducing high levels of testosterone in affected female athletes with medication, in distances from 400m to the mile – declared unlawful.

“Upon my arrival in Switzerland, my responsibility will be to convey the message of support from President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of cabinet, have an opportunity to listen to the deliberations of both parties (ASA and IAAF) – which are based on scientific research and human rights principles, give support to our team of experts and witnesses currently in support and representing ASA and Caster Semenya,” Xasa said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I will also engage members of the media and address the international community on South Africa’s stance on human rights principles and scientific research in relation to female classification or reclassification.”

