Tadu Nare’s dominance of SPAR Grand Prix Series continues with Johannesburg win

Johannedsburg - Another SPAR Grand Prix Series race, another victory for Tadu Nare! What’s new, as the Ethiopian continues to make a mockery of the popular women’s 10km event’s standing as a competition?

Story continues below Advertisement

The Nedbank Running Club starlet’s domination of the event is such that the organisers could well just give her the title. Champion last year after winning all six races, Nare is set to retain her title having now added the Johannesburg leg of the series in Marks Park on Sunday morning to the previous three that she won. She was victorious in Durban, Mbombela, Tshwane and here in Johannesburg and runner-up in the opening race in Gqeberha behind Helalia Johannes. Nare is now has 149 points, eight more than second-placed Salem Gabre.

Nare ran a 33:32 to win ahead of Namibia’s Helalia Johannes (34:07) and her compatriot Salem Gabre (34:12). South Africa’s Glenrose Xaba came in fourth place in a time of 34:25. Intriguingly, Nare said afterwards that she did not expect to win today. “I did not think I would win because of the half marathon (Copenhagen) that I ran last week. I did not rest enough. I thought Helalia would win. At nine kilometers when I sprinted away I thought she would come but she didn’t and I am very happy that I won.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The race at Marks Park started in dramatic fashion after Johannes tripped in a melee with other runners and suffered bruises to her ankle. The veteran runner, however, got up and showed her running prowess to finish second, overtaking Gabre in the last few metres. The young Ethiopian said she was stunned by Johannes: “It was a very close finish. I had a battle with Helalia and I feel if there were a few metres still left I would have beaten her. But I am happy that I am still second overall in the Series.” The final race of the series takes place in Cape Town on October 23 and Nare can only be deposed as champion if she misses the race or Gabre beats her by nine places.