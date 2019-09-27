DOHA – Olympic supremo Thomas Bach on Friday congratulated Sebastian Coe on his re-election as president of the ruling athletics body IAAF and suggested the Briton could finally join the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The two-time 1,500 metres Olympic champion Coe has presided over the IAAF since 2015, but despite a proposal from Bach is yet to gain entry into the IOC because of a possible conflict of interest because he was co-owner of a sports marketing company.
"As an IOC member you are responsible for all sports. We had to look into a possible conflict of interest," Bach said, adding that the case is close to being resolved.
Bach did not want to confirm that Coe could already be elected into the IOC at next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Coe and world football boss Gianni Infantino are the two most prominent sports leaders not in the IOC.