Trail blazing Johardt van Heerden claims Knysna Forest Marathon title in style

Trail blazing, or rather, trail running sensation Johardt van Heerden turned to the road with great success as he claimed victory in the Spar Knysna Forest Marathon on Sunday. It was an incredible effort on Van Heerden’s part, in his debut in the 42.2km event.

The Capetonian finished in 2:33:39, beating home Ryan Eichstadt (second) and Philasande Buthelezi (third). Van Heerden has won a number of ultra-trail events in South Africa and has enjoyed considerable success overseas as well.

He entered the Knysna Forest Marathon to record a qualifying time for next year’s Boston Marathon, a race he wants to tick off his bucket list. The Cape Town attorney said that although the run had been a bit slippery in the beginning, he had soon felt comfortable.

“After 15km, I actually thought I had started too fast,” Van Heerden confessed. “But I studied the route beforehand and saw that after 25km it’s nice with a big downhill and sharp uphill. I was mentally prepared for that. The final descent towards the coast was all about running as fast as your legs would carry you, he said.

“Overall I am satisfied. It was a good day out.” In the women’s marathon event, Mila Geldenhuys was first across the line. In the men’s 21.1km, it was third time lucky for the Garden Route’s Selwyn Matthews, who won in a strong 1:06:47.

He got the better of teammate and training partner Lloyd Bosman – the multiple defending champion – with Francois Maquassa third. Mia Steytler broke the tape in the women’s half-marathon.