Transgender women no longer eligible for female athletics events, says World Athletics

Transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in female track and field events regardless of their levels of testosterone, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Thursday. Speaking after a meeting of the global track and field federation's decision-making body, Coe sad: "The Council has agreed to exclude male or female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions from March the 31st this year."

Coe said World Athletics had consulted with stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee and national federations about the issue of transgender athletes. "The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category," he said. "Many believe there is insufficient evidence that trans women do not retain advantage over biological women and want more evidence that any physical advantages have been ameliorated before they are willing to consider an option for inclusion into the female category."