Two Oceans Marathon runners will lose 2020 entry fees

CAPE TOWN - The organisers of the Two Oceans Marathon say runners will not be refunded after the race was cancelled because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers called off the popular race f ollowing an emergency meeting of board members on Saturday. Since then, the organisers have had many enquiries from runners about the entry fees that had already been paid for the various events, which were supposed to take place from 08 – 11 April. "The terms and conditions relating to Two Oceans Marathon Entries and Fees confirm that no refunds will be given in the event of a cancellation. This is purely to safeguard the financial security of the event based on the potential losses which arise from a cancellation," race director Debra Barnes said in a statement. "We are busy quantifying the financial implications of the need to cancel the Two Oceans Marathon 2020. At the time of the decision to cancel, most major expenditure items including T-shirts, medals and goodie bags were already in the production phase. Contracts have been signed, orders have been placed, deposits have been paid and work was in progress. In addition, there are many expenses which have already been paid and cannot be recovered. "The 2020 entries won't be deferred to 2021due to the fact that our route and numbers for each event are dependent on various factors we are considering, but cannot at this time guarantee, that 2020 entrants will be assured of an entry in 2021," she added

Barnes says they understand the unhappiness of many runners with regards to the decision to cancel the race and the potential financial losses they face, including travel and accommodation.

Hello runners. Thank you for your patience and support during this difficult period. Please read our official response to your concerns and frustrations here: https://t.co/FW265DaUxE — Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) March 19, 2020

"We also sympathise with the many businesses and charities who will not be able to benefit from the significant contribution which the Two Oceans Marathon brings to the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape each year. We will continue to update the runners with ongoing communication on the impact of the cancellation of the event."

However, runners will be still be receiving T-shirts that have been printed for the event, while payments for parking and medal engravings will also be reimbursed.

"The TOM2020 Ultra Marathon, Half Marathon and Trail Run T-shirts and the TOM 2020 Commemorative Buffs are already in production and we are proud to have supported local business in this venture," Barnes said

"Ultra Marathon runners who entered for the TOM 2020 Ultra Marathon will receive the #TOM2020 Ultra Marathon shirt, which was included in the cost of their entry. Half-marathon runners who purchased the TOM 2020 Half Marathon shirt will receive the #TOM2020 Half Marathon shirt, while trail runners who entered the TOM 2020 Trail events will receive the TOM 2020 Trail shirt which was included in the cost of their entry.

"All purchases of the Two Oceans Marathon 50th Anniversary book will be honoured.

"The Two Oceans Marathon office is currently working on the logistics of how the T-shirts and books purchased, as well as complimentary buffs, will be handed to runners. This will be confirmed at a later date."