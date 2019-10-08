JOHANNESBURG – Irvette van Zyl is slowly regaining her form in time for the defence of her Soweto Marathon title.
She proved this at the weekend when she ran a credible 34:40 to finish third in the Johannesburg leg of the Spar Women’s 10km Grand Prix Series.
That run ensured she finished as the best-placed South African and third overall in the six race Series. Only the invincible Helalia Johannes of Namibia and Ethiopia’s Tadu Naru got the better of her.
A tearful Van Zyl spoke of the joy at finally sorting out an injury that has troubled her for close on a decade thanks to an operation she had recently.
“It has been troubling me for seven years. I did not know what was happening with my left leg until someone found what was wrong and I did the operation.”