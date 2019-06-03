Caster Semenya is now free to take part in any athletics event until her appeal is finalised against new female eligibility regulations. Photo: EPA

Caster Semenya achieved yet another significant victory in her memorable career on Monday. Semenya is now free to take part in any athletics event until her appeal is finalised against new female eligibility regulations.

According to the two-time Olympic champion’s lawyers, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has ordered the IAAF to stop their process of forcing female athletes with high testosterone levels to take medication in order to take part in events from the 400m to the mile.

“The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has ordered the IAAF to immediately suspend the implementation of the eligibility regulations against Caster Semenya, allowing her to compete without restriction in the female category while her appeal is pending,” a statement from Semenya’s lawyers read on Monday.

Semenya herself added: “I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision. I hope that following my appeal, I will once again be able to run free.”

Her Swiss attorney, Dr Dorothee Schramm of Sidley Austin LLP, said: “The Swiss Supreme Court has granted welcome temporary protection to Caster Semenya.

“This is an important case that will have fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes.”

Kova..💪💪🤞 — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 3, 2019

The statement added that the court will issue another ruling on the continued suspension of the regulations after receiving submissions from the IAAF, who have until 25 June to respond.

Semenya’s next race was scheduled to be a 2 000m event in Paris on 11 June, but she may now opt for another meeting in her favourite 800m distance.





