Sunday, October 16, 2022

WATCH: Stephen Mokoka successfully defends Cape Town Marathon title

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - Stephen Mokoka won the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday morning and the defending champion did it in fine style.

Mokoka who has now won three Cape Town Marathon’s crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58.

He also walks away with a whopping R250 000 winners cheque.

Mokoka who set a course record (2:08:33) last year was the fastest man in the field ahead of the race.

The win sees a great improvement for Mokoka who had a generally disappointing year with injuries forcing him to miss out on the IAAF World Championship.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke Meleka won the woman's race.

American Aaron Pike won the men's wheelchair race won the Wheelchair race with South African stalwart Ernst van Dyk a close second.

The race was well attended with 13000 runners taking part in the event.

IOL Sport

