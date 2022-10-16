WATCH: Stephen Mokoka successfully defends Cape Town Marathon title

Cape Town - Stephen Mokoka won the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday morning and the defending champion did it in fine style.
Mokoka who has now won three Cape Town Marathon’s crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58.
He also walks away with a whopping R250 000 winners cheque.
Mokoka who set a course record (2:08:33) last year was the fastest man in the field ahead of the race.
Stephen Mokoka has has won the #CapeTownMarathon after his defending title.— IOL Sport (@IOLsport) October 16, 2022
🎥: Armand Hough/African News Agency/ANA pic.twitter.com/wZgen7eODb
The win sees a great improvement for Mokoka who had a generally disappointing year with injuries forcing him to miss out on the IAAF World Championship.
Top five men’s contenders for this weekend’s Cape Town Marathon
Gold-label Cape Town Marathon has grown and ‘graduated’ to the majors
Two Oceans Marathon confirms dates for next year’s race, moves away from Easter weekend
Athletics South Africa mourns former Comrades Marathon winner Sam Tshabalala
Tributes pour in for first black Comrades Marathon winner Samuel Tshabalala
Tadu Nare’s dominance of SPAR Grand Prix Series continues
Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke Meleka won the woman's race.
American Aaron Pike won the men's wheelchair race won the Wheelchair race with South African stalwart Ernst van Dyk a close second.
The race was well attended with 13000 runners taking part in the event.
IOL Sport