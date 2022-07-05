WIN entries for the Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run series

The Two Oceans Marathon presents a trio of Trail Runs including especially designed courses for the Two Oceans Marathon in these locations, Table Mountain National Park, Nuwejaars Wetlands, September, Kogelberg Nature Reserve.

In covering the exceptional expanse of trail running terrain in the Western Cape, the Two Oceans Marathon is entrenching its status as a jewel event of the Western Cape, and hoping to extend its R672 million contribution to GDP footprint further to areas far beyond the Cape Metropole.

As always, the runner experience comes first, and with this in mind, the trail areas chosen allow runners to explore famed coastlines and forests; rich wetlands, lagoons and plains; to estuaries, mountain ranges and rich biodiverse landscapes.

A series highlight is the first ever official trail run in the Nuwejaars Wetlands Special Management Area (NWSMA), with its magnificent flaura and fauna, including Blue Kranes, hippos, wildebeest and more.