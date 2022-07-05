WIN entries for the Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run series

Cape Town - Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run Series – a trio of unique trail runs entrenches jewel event status.
The Two Oceans Marathon presents a trio of Trail Runs including especially designed courses for the Two Oceans Marathon in these locations, Table Mountain National Park, Nuwejaars Wetlands, September, Kogelberg Nature Reserve.
In covering the exceptional expanse of trail running terrain in the Western Cape, the Two Oceans Marathon is entrenching its status as a jewel event of the Western Cape, and hoping to extend its R672 million contribution to GDP footprint further to areas far beyond the Cape Metropole.
As always, the runner experience comes first, and with this in mind, the trail areas chosen allow runners to explore famed coastlines and forests; rich wetlands, lagoons and plains; to estuaries, mountain ranges and rich biodiverse landscapes.
A series highlight is the first ever official trail run in the Nuwejaars Wetlands Special Management Area (NWSMA), with its magnificent flaura and fauna, including Blue Kranes, hippos, wildebeest and more.
Race Director Debra Barnes says, “With the exponential growth of trail running over the past decade, this Trail Run Series was born from a desire to grow our Trail Run offering in the Western Cape, for both novices and experienced runners, with new and challenging trail runs against the diverse and breath-taking expanse of spectacular inland terrain, along the coast, across wetlands and over mountains”, says race director Debra Barnes.
WIN an amazing prize valued at R5 520! TWO SERIES ENTRIES, including:
- complimentary T-shirts to the TWO OCEANS MARATHON TRAIL RUN SERIES!
- The Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run Series features especially designed routes and brand
To stand a chance of winning a series entry to Cape Town’s most pre-eminent Trail Run Series, simply go here and sign up for all the best in sporting news from IOL Sport.
IOL Sport