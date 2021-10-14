WIN! Run the virtual New York Marathon with New Balance

Johannesburg - Ever imagined competing in the TCS New York Marathon? We're just weeks away from the 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon and New Balance is giving four lucky runners the opportunity to virtually compete in the TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on the 7th of November 2021.

By participating in the virtual marathon and completing the marathon, you get a finisher package including a medal, running buff and special prizes from the New York Road Runners. To avoid injuries and improve your personal bests, you need to ensure you have the best running shoes that meets all your needs. Run Right by New Balance in partnership with Sportsmans Warehouse is focused on ensuring that people that live and love to hit the road on a good run are well equipped with the perfect shoe.

Looking for the perfect running shoe? Visit the Shoe Finder on Sportsmans Warehouse to Run Right with New Balance. The shoe finder will assist runners, of all levels, to find the correct shoe they need to use on their running journey. Runners are asked a series of questions, each of which is designed to eliminate incorrect options and assist in picking the right shoe to use. At the end of the “Shoe Finder” process, runners will be given an option/s on a shoe for them to consider, based on their answers. When purchasing your New Balance running shoes through the Sportsmans Warehouse online store, you automatically get entered into the draw to win ONE free entry into the 2022 New York City Marathon; an all-inclusive trip for two to New York, New Balance Training Gear, personalized training programme from Coach Parry (T&C’s apply). To get a glimpse into the New York Marathon, tell us which New Balance running shoe is your perfect fit and win one of four entries to compete virtually at the TCS New York City Marathon.