Women's world record-holder Brigid Kosgei out of London marathon

The Kenyan triumphed in the British capital in 2020 and 2021 before finishing fourth last year.

London — World record-holder and two-time winner Brigid Kosgei has pulled out of Sunday's London marathon with a hamstring injury.

"I have been struggling over the past month with an issue in the hamstring of my right leg," Kosgei, 28, said in a statement on Monday.

"My training has been up and down and not the way I would like to prepare to be in top condition for the 2022 London marathon.

"We've decided it's best I withdraw from this year's race and get further treatment on my injuries in order to enter 2023 stronger than ever."