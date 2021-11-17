World gears up for Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run

Johannesburg – Entries from around the world – as far afield as Spain and South Sudan - have started coming in for the annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) taking place on Sunday 5 December 2021. Held to celebrate and honour the contribution and legacy of iconic former South African President and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Nelson Mandela, the MRWR has become a popular family event on the South African calendar.

Held in aid of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government, the event will take place in physical form as usual at Pretoria’s Union Buildings, but is also open to participants to register and participate virtually from anywhere in the world. Entries have been received to date from countries such as Canada, Spain, Great Britain, Guatemala, South Sudan, United States, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Wheelchair tennis sensation Kgothatso Montjane, a finalist at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, is among those who have confirmed their participation, along with Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya and former Orlando Pirates captain Teboho Mokoena.

“One thing Madiba’s life taught me is that regardless of your circumstances, you can still reach your wildest dreams - and live your life to the fullest. So let’s remember and celebrate Madiba, let’s appreciate his contribution in all our lives, and let’s register for the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run,” said Montjane, who this weekend was named Disabled Sportswoman of the Year at the Gauteng Sport Awards. “t’s a fun, social event for the whole family and this year you can join us at the Union Buildings or you can Walk & Run for Madiba wherever you are.” Tens of thousands of South Africans join in the fun at fifth Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run in Pretoria. Photo: Supplied (NMF) Covid-19 restrictions have limited physical participants at the Union Buildings to 1 000 participants for the 10 kilometre run this year and 500 participants for the 5 kilometre walk. Participants across the country and around the world are urged to participate virtually and register in the 5 kilometre walk and 10 and 21 kilometre runs at www.mandelawalkandrun.com.

Started to commemorate Madiba’s passing on 5 December 2013, the popular annual event held in Tshwane’s Union Buildings has grown in popularity year after year. It’s a social event for the fit, the not so fit and the completely unfit, so register and complete the event entry forms, walk or run your choice of distance of and you will be awarded a physical medal for taking part at the Union Buildings or a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm your participation if you took part anywhere in the rest of South Africa or around the world. Entry fees for the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run are as follows:

Participants for the walk and run can enter online. 5 km walk and 10 and 21 km run = R60 US$5 – Runners from the rest of the African continent (all distances)