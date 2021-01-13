Australian F1 postponed over quarantine, says minister

Formula One postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November because it would not have been possible for hundreds of team staff to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, the sports minister of Victoria state said on Wednesday.

The Melbourne race is normally the season-opener but was given a new date of Nov. 21 in changes announced to the 2021 schedule on Tuesday amid the Covid-19 crisis. The season will now start in Bahrain on March 28.

The Australian Open tennis Grand Slam begins in Melbourne next month and Victoria's sports minister, Martin Pakula said it was easier for that sport to deal with the quarantine rules.

"Tennis has been able to do that ... but it's not something that has been possible for Formula One," Pakula told reporters.

"In those circumstances ... when you've got the combination of that, the number of returning Australians ... in our view that made it better to have a Grand Prix later in the year if that was possible.