16 out of 302 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK – Sixteen of the 302 NBA players who were examined on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA and NBPA said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician," the statement read.

Officials did not identify the 16 players, which amounts to 5.3 percent of those tested.

The NBA season is slated to restart on July 30 with 22 teams participating in a "bubble" environment at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

Individual workouts are scheduled to begin in team markets on July 1, with teams starting to arrive in Florida on July 7 for training camps (July 9-29).