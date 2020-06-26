SportBasketball
FILE - Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic drives as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. A person with knowledge of the situation says Jokic has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining in his native Serbia. Photo: David Zalubowski/AP
16 out of 302 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK – Sixteen of the 302 NBA players who were examined on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA and NBPA said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician," the statement read.

Officials did not identify the 16 players, which amounts to 5.3 percent of those tested.

The NBA season is slated to restart on July 30 with 22 teams participating in a "bubble" environment at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

Individual workouts are scheduled to begin in team markets on July 1, with teams starting to arrive in Florida on July 7 for training camps (July 9-29).

The 2019-20 regular season was paused on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19. This week, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, and Sacramento Kings players Jabari Parker and Alex Len all revealed they had tested positive.

Covid-19

