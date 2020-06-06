Michael Jordan to donate $100m in fight for racial equality
CAPE TOWN – NBA legend Michael Jordan has pledged to donate $100m to help in the fight against racial inequality.
Protests have broken out all over America in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police officers.
Larg demonstrations have taken place throughout the country, and as far as the United Kingdon and South Africa to shine the light on racism and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
In a statement that announced his pledge, Jordan said: “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement.
“Until the ingrained racism that allows out country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people,” Jordan said.
Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community. pic.twitter.com/cGH8bJl1GQ— Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020
“Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand will be donating $100m over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
Speaking on the killing of Floyd earlier in the week ,Jordan said: “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in out country. We have had enough.”
IOL Sport