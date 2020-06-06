Michael Jordan to donate $100m in fight for racial equality

CAPE TOWN – NBA legend Michael Jordan has pledged to donate $100m to help in the fight against racial inequality.

Protests have broken out all over America in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police officers.

Larg demonstrations have taken place throughout the country, and as far as the United Kingdon and South Africa to shine the light on racism and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement that announced his pledge, Jordan said: “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement.

“Until the ingrained racism that allows out country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people,” Jordan said.