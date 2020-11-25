Become a better runner with Under Armour shoes that coach you

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Apollo Brands, the official distributor of Under Armour in South Africa, is launching the UA HOVR™ Machina seasonal colour update in stores and online. The shoe features Real-Time Form Coaching to help you become a better runner. The UA HOVR™ Machina connects to UA MapMyRun™. Which means when you connect your shoes, they become your personal run coach, helping you perfect your form and make running feel easier. Why Machina? As a technical brand, Under Armour ensures they investigate the problem and curate solution-based attributes within all facets of the product.

So, what’s the problem you ask? It’s simple; runners want and need more from their running shoes, in every way. In speed, in reactiveness in energy return. To tackle this challenge Machina looks at cushioning, which is known to improve running energy by 3-4%.

However, it also adds weight, which means you’re forced to burn more energy. How much exactly? About 1.11% more for every 3.5 oz of weight. So, which do you sacrifice comfort and energy return or speed?

The answer is just as simple, neither.

Distance runners want to pick up the pace and maintain a soft, smooth ride no matter how far they’re running. To help them reach their goals, Under Armour took the energy return of UA HOVR™ and uncaged it, cored out the sockliner, removed and shrunk logos, added a Pebax® propulsion plate, and chamfered the heel and toe all to create a faster, softer, lighter ride.

The UA HOVR Machina colour updates include a variety of hot new colours including Lunar Orange, Graphite Blue, Beta and Lichen Blue , all available online or in Under Armour Brand Houses around South Africa at a retail price of R2999.

Product DNA:

•NEUTRAL: For runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning.

•UA HOVR™ technology provides 'zero gravity feel' to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact.

•Compression mesh Energy Web contains & moulds UA HOVR™ foam to give back the energy you put in.

•Engineered mesh upper is extremely lightweight & breathable for ultimate speed.

•Sprint spike-inspired carbon-filled Pebax® speed plate for increased return & more powerful push-offs.

•Solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight.

•Carbon rubber pods under the heel deliver greater traction & durability at high-impact strike zones.

Real-time form coaching

All of the footwear in Under Armour’s 2020 run suite, including the UA HOVR Machina, come digitally connected, allowing runners not only to track and analyse their runs, but also to gain unprecedented insight into their running form.

In 2020 Under Armour took their connected running to the next level with the introduction of real-time Form Coaching.

This personalised feature helps every runner ensure that their form doesn’t break down in the middle of a run by providing real-time, personalised guidance, helping runners better manage their risk of injury and improve their performance.

Runners can also measure their foot strike angle and ground contact time, offered in a post-run analysis, to give them deeper insights into their form, especially useful on longer runs where the form may tend to break down due to fatigue.

All of these features are available with a seamless, easy-to-use connection to MapMyRun, part of the world’s largest digital health and fitness community of 270 million users, all working to make the sport and athlete better.

@IOLSport