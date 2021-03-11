Big title fight at Pollsmoor Prison on Friday

CAPE TOWN – Thousands of boxers do it for the money and the fame. And you can’t blame them, getting that money paper is key, especially in the professional world of boxing. “A man’s gotta eat” . But for Jami Webb, he looks beyond the horizon of fame and fortune, he chases a currency far more valuable. Jami Webb is chasing legacy. A dream of opening the door of cultural, social and spiritual change for the youth and those troubled. The man is on a mission to bring the sweet science to the people of the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, more notably, his hometown, Kuils River.

At the moment, there are not many established combat sport gyms within a couple of miles’ from Kuils River’s epicentre.

Some of the popular brands close to Jami’s hometown are situated in the Bellville, Kraaifontein and Parow region. A real issue if you are trying to spread the gospel of combat sport.

“We want a boxing gym in Kuilsriver. A big goal is to carry the torch at the end of the day, fighting for titles, winning titles and earning money is nice, but … I want something bigger from boxing. I want to pave the way for people,” says the 6-0 professional fighter who understands the positive impact boxing can have on one's state of mind and health.

Combat sport has recently played a role in fighting the scourge of Femicide and Gender-Based Violence our country currently drowns in, not only for females (self defence classes), but also through seminars rolled out for men and young boys, teaching and enabling them to become better humans with the skills and mental equipment the sport has to offer. It is sad that programs such as these have to be rolled out for our women and children’s protection, but this is the situation we find ourselves in.

And Jami just wants to be part of the solution.

“Everybody wants to train with me, but I can’t share my garage with the whole Kuils River. So if someone reads or hears this, maybe the government … Kuils River needs a gym. This sport can change people’s lives. Boxing saved me as a person, so I want that for our community,” says the fighter who runs a thatch roof business to sustain and build himself, his family and his boxing career.

Jami Webb doing his thing in his Thatch Roofing business. Photo: Supplied

His commitment and desire for boxing has brought him to the precipice of one of those ‘better’ moments.

A chance to not only elevate himself as an elite athlete, but to use his name and the sport of boxing to improve the lives of others through his influence. With that said, Jami is tuned in like never before as he prepares to face veteran and renowned athlete, Angola’s Cristiano Ndombassy (11-4) for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) junior middleweight title at Pollsmoor Prison this Friday at Fight Africa 1.

The all-new Fight Africa Brand has been tipped to be a game-changer for African and South African boxing as it aims to take sport to the next level via its Africa-Europe link, hosting shows on both continents and more.

“I'm excited, it's my first opportunity to go for the title and get the opportunity to fight on the big stage and a step-up fight. I am going all-in for it. Come March 12, we will be ready!” says Jami who will be given the chance to catch the eye of many promoters and brands across the globe.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown regulations, no fans will be allowed in the arena, however, as of Thursday, thousands of fans have locked in their tickets for the Pay-Per-View event which will be streamed via SEI. Tickets cost R150 for the entire card which will feature an array of exciting bouts.

For more information, check out Fight Africa’s Facebook page or go to SEI (Sport Entertainment International) to book your tickets.

