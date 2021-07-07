Boxing SA to table Andr Thysse's appeal this month

CAPE TOWN – Boxing South Africa will table and discuss former promoter Andre Thysse’s appeal this month after a ruling was made against him. The former Real Steel Promotions boss stated to Independent Media this week that the BSA board confirmed receipt of his appeal and will review the ruling that found him guilty of breaking Covid-19 and disaster management act regulations, as well as disobeying orders from BSA authorities.

For this, BSA allegedly suspended him until February 2022 and stopped him from obtaining any form of license within the governing body. He will have to pay up to R160 000 to BSA for a promoter, manager or coaching license in the future. In a memorandum which was sent to Thysse and all SA-based promoters in September last year, it stated that the resumption of boxing would be allowed amid the Covid-19 pandemic under strict conditions which included the prohibition of spectators. Three months later, at the SA heavyweight title bout between Tian Fick and Joshua Pretorius, Thysse – who had signed a long-term promoter’s contract with Joshua – was asked to leave the event by BSA’s acting chief executive Cindy Nkomo and Western Cape provincial manager Mzoli Tempi.

As per Thysse, he was accused of not leaving the premises after being instructed to do so. “I was charged with breaking Covid-19 regulations at the SA heavyweight title fight for being a spectator at the venue when I was there as a promoter for my boxer, helping at the event because we are allowed to do that, but BSA stated that I was a spectator, disobeying direct orders from the acting CEO Cindy Nkomo,” said Thysse. As per the memorandum sent to Thysse, the event only catered for boxers, trainers, seconds, ring officials, journalists, emergency medical services, ringside physicians, security personnel, broadcasting and venue support staff.

Boxing South Africa's acting CEO Cindy Nkomo and officials pose for a photo at the Brice Boxing Promotions event last year which saw Tian Fick overcome Joshua Pretorius to win the SA Heavyweight title. Photo: Tamryn Christians MzansiMMA “When she asked me to leave, she said I didn't leave, but I did leave and went to a private house and I sat there and I streamed the fight via television,” said Thysse. “The warehouse/gym (in which the boxing event was held) has an extra extension which was the owner’s house.” The prestigious event run by Brice Boxing Promotions, was hosted at the Vibrant Sport Gym in Ottery, Cape Town.

“Boxing SA in January 2021 appointed members of the disciplinary committee in line with Section 7 (1) (y) (iii) of the Boxing Act, and this is impartial and is appointed to ensure the regulation of the disciplinary matters in accordance with the objects of the Act,” said Nkomo in response to queries from Independent Media in May this year. The point that Nkomo refers to states: “Under the Powers of Boxing SA, for the purposes of obtaining its objectives, BSA may establish such other committees as BSA may deem necessary.” Referring to the handling of this matter.

“As per page 54, section 2.3 of the South African Boxing Act. I had every right to be at the event,” Thysse said. In that section, under “The Obligations of the Promoter”, it reads that the “The promoter undertakes at all times to act in the best interests of the Boxer”. “Jackie Brice (Brice Boxing Promotions gave the go ahead,” added Thysse.

Thysse’s appeal includes a long list of documents highlighting various events taking place across SA during lockdown which allegedly played host to managers, promoters and fans without any disciplinary action being taken. “On the 20th of March, at the Graceland Hotel and Casino, both fighters had their managers in their corners,” said Thysse. “One of the cards even had BSA’s chief financial officer present.

As per the memo sent in September 2020, what was his contribution to making that tournament happen? “On the 24th of April, at RAP Promotions, 15 people walked and sang together, guiding the boxer to the ring without any charges. “In the build up to the South African Title fight in Cape Town, I was allowed into the (Simon’s Town) bio-bubble, sanctioned by BSA. It was not even a 72-hour bio-bubble as people went in and out of the bubble during the week leading up to the fight day. Miss Nkomo even took Joshua’s dad and coach, Corrie Pretorius out of the bubble to pay respects to a former trainer who passed away from Covid-19. She then brought him back into the bio-bubble.

South Africa's new heavyweight champion, Tian Fick poses with his coach, Matthew Leisching after winning the title at the Brice Boxing Promotions event last year. Photo: Tamryn Christians/MzansiMMA “This is by no means an attack on anybody specific, but simply a call for consistency. The powers that be manipulate the act and regulations when necessary.” When asked for her input on various allegations, including that of her allowing people in and out of the bubble, Nkomo stated that it would be inappropriate to comment on these matters. “It is unethical for BSA to discuss this matter with external parties and would also be unethical of me to start making assumptions on the possible outcome. I would be available to make comments once the matter is finalised,” Nkomo said.

When Independent Media reached out to BSA board member, Luthando Jack, to clarify that he had received an appeal/petition from Thysse, he stated the following: "We do not comment on disciplinary matters of licensees until they are concluded.” Further updates on this matter will only be heard after 29 July. @juliankiewietz