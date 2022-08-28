British YouTuber turned rapper KSI secures two boxing wins in one night

Durban — Love him or hate him, British YouTuber turned professional boxer and musician KSI usually does what he says he will do. KSI took to the ring on Saturday night at the O2 arena in London, vowing that he would fight twice in one night. He not only ended up doing that but also won both of his bouts against British rapper Swarmz and professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

The matches marked the first time that KSI performed in a boxing ring in front of a live audience since his professional boxing debut with a win against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in 2019.

KSI, who is now technically a professional boxer, outclassed Swarmz before ending the bout within two rounds. In a bout card which featured other YouTubers boxing on the night, KSI ended the fight with Swarmz early before returning for he main event against Pineda. Pineda was poor and one would be surprised to even think that he is a professional boxer. In professional wrestling circles, one would refer to him as a “jobber” - a performer who fits the profile of being a professional but who loses the vast majority of his matches. He struggled with technique and form. KSI may well have chosen his two opponents with the thoughts that he could beat them.

The match was so one-sided that KSI started taunting his opponent and doing push-ups. KSI may have well used the event as a build-up to a potential bout against Jake Paul. KSI has repeatedly said that he is looking to avenge the defeat that the younger Paul brother delivered to his own brother Deji in the boxing ring back in August 2018. Paul has also turned professional in boxing and is known as the “The Problem Child”. The 25-year-old has won all five of his professional fights with four coming by way of knockout.

