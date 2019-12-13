Camps Bay High to host clash of the giants on Reconciliation Day









The giant that is Tian Fick during a session with his coach Matt Leisching at MadFit gym. Photo: MzansiMMA CAPE TOWN – There has always been a fascination around Giants. From the tales of David and Goliath, to Andre The Giant, to The Big Show. The idea of a human physically towering above his or her fellow human beings opened doors for so many Hollywood scripts and marketable brands. Maybe it has to do with the idea of what a human body is capable of achieving, or the thought that some of these giants may be half man, half … (you know the rest). It’s no wonder that come the Day of Reconciliation - 16th December - scores of people will flock to the Camps Bay High School to witness two giants leap at each other with one goal in mind - the South African Heavyweight title bout.

Ruann Visser - a 207 centimetre beast of a man - will defend his belt against Tian Fick - a 203cm titan - in a match that has been coming along for ages - one that will go down in the history books not only for the fresh breath of air it brings to the scene, but literally - according to Brice Promotions’ Jack Brice - due to the fact that a Heavyweight title fight in Cape Town last took place in the year 2000, and almost 80 years prior to that again.

“This fight is going to be a cracker,” says boxing promoter, “Uncle Jackie” Brice.

“It’s a 50-50, Ruann Visser (18-2), such a humble kid, he has travelled a lot more than Tian. Tian (8-0) is another humble boy.

“I believe this fight is not going to go the distance, the person who has the bigger will is going to win this fight. It’s good for Cape Town, it’s good for South Africa, and it’s good for boxing.

“It’s going to be a cracker,” adds Mr Brice.

“I am honoured to be taking part in this event and i am so glad that Jack Brice is doing it, he is like an “Oom” to me,” says Tian.

Tian has some big plans coming up in 2020 as he looks to join hands with his fiance.

“My fiance is in the middle east, and my plan is to get married on the 19th of February, right now my focus is this fight, this fight has been a long time coming and it’s a great challenge, but my plan is to be closer to my fiancé. I really miss her and would like to start my life with her, we will see how things go after this fight and then we will talk and take it from there.”

In another exciting event on the night, Thembani "Baby Jake" Mbangatha will be taking on Aphiwe Masengawe for a shot at the SA featherweight belt.

Baby Jake is one of four boxers competing in the featherweight eliminator bouts.

For more information, visit the Brice Promotions Facebook page.

