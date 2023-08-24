Cape Town's Boxing fans in for a special show at CPUT on Friday night

"Enemy territory" will not be a factor when the spotlight is focused on local boxing talent on Friday night. Insane Boxing's top-level event, which will take place at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) in Bellville, will go down at the 1000-plus capacity venue, making it the biggest site Cape Town boxers will have fought at on home soil in over six years.

Dubbed Cape Town Rise, the showcase will see Zolisa Batyi defend his featherweight title in the main event against rising talent Abdul Aziz Kunert in a twelve-round bout. It will be a chance at redemption for Kunert, who holds a 11-2 record going into his second shot at the South African title after a split-decision loss two years ago. In the co-main event, former IBF Bantamweight inter-continental champion Mvuzile Magwaca will battle it out against Nasiphi Mdlangazi in 10 rounds for the Western Cape Provincial Junior Featherweight belt.

For Insane Boxing coordinator Jessica Mouneimne, one of the most exciting factors of the event is the venue. "This event is massive for Cape Town boxing. Boxers have been forced to fight away from home in “enemy territory” so to speak for many years now. It’s both a test for local fights and the boxers to be able to display their skills on home soil," said Mouneimne. Mouneimne added that fans can expect at least three events at the CPUT venue annually.

Promotion president, Savvas Savvas also shared his excitement in the build-up to the event. “There is a multitude of exciting talent here but it's been many years since Cape Town boxing has had the funds to showcase its talents on a large scale, leaving local boxers often fighting on small stages and in obscure promotions," he said. "This event is massive for the boxers because it gives them the spotlight they deserve."

Doors open at 17:00, with the first fight set to take place at 19:00. Tickets go for R100 per person, with main-card bouts broadcasted live on SABC. MAIN EVENT: 12 rds SA Featherweight championship bout

Zolisa Batyi (EC) reigning champion vs Abdul Aziz Kunert ( WC) Mandatory challenger CO-MAIN EVENT: 10 rds vacant WC Provincial Junior Featherweight belt Mvuzile Magwaca (WC) vs Nasiphi Mdlangazi ( WC)

MAINCARD: 8 rds 77,12 kg Dillon Solomons (WC ) Vs Alex Kabangu 4 rds Light heavyweightt bout Dylan Prosser (WC) vs Sibabalwe Mnani (wc) 6 rds Junior Middleweight Emile Brits (WC) vs Nicholas Jooga (Uganda)

6 rds Lightweight bout Thembani Mbangatha (WC) vs Bongani Mbiko (EL) 4 rds Female Featherweight bout Caleigh Swart (WC) vs Asasakhe Melane (EL) UNDERCARD: 4 rds Featherweight bout Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi (EC) vs Shamzi Mnala (WC)

4 rds Bantamweight bout Nosekho Nocele (WC) vs Goitsomono Poo (Bloemfontein) @juliankiewietz