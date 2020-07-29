Chef Easton serves up a meal with a bit of a kick

CAPE TOWN - When Kurt Easton prepares you a plate of food, you’re guaranteed a “kick-ass” meal … literally and figuratively. The combat athlete is as passionate about strategically throwing something into a pot or pan as he is about throwing leather and limbs at his opponent. It’s all done with intent to strike a chord of sorts, either way you look at it. The kickboxer/Muaythai specialist has a love for the culinary arts and sharpened his knives at the False Bay College in Muizenberg. Being a foodie myself, it’s cool to watch his Facebook stories at times. “Outside the life of training and fighting, I am a trained chef and love to cook as well as going for runs with my husky, Max,” says the man fighting out of Ironfists Boxing.

Residing in the southern suburbs of the Mother City, Easton has been around the martial arts culture from a young age.

“I was fortunate to have my parents send me to a karate dojo at the age of five. Later on in my teens, I achieved black belt status, and I was eager to further explore martial arts as a competitive sport. I soon turned my passion into my career,” says the amateur/semi-pro fighter who holds an unblemished record across all his disciplines (kickboxing 1-0, Muaythai 1-0 and boxing 2-0).

Easton was set to put his boxing record on the line prior to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown put that on hold. His last bout was a boxing test against Cameron Nicolella at the Maxim Boxing Promotion event in February.

“Throughout lockdown my training continued, though at home. Before the pandemic hit SA, I was scheduled to fight an opponent in boxing. Regulations were unpredictable, but I had hope for an organised fight. Since level 3, I was able to train at multiple gyms to keep up with training and prepare for upcoming events.”

One of Easton’s lifelong goals is to represent South Africa on the international stage. He knows what it takes to get there and is working all angles to make that possible.

“My goal is to fight competitively abroad and to do that I’m still speaking to sponsors to hold my country’s flag proudly.

“I competed and won Destiny (Destiny - NMA-ISKA South African Sport Martial Arts Championships) competitions over two divisions two years in a row (2017, 2018) qualifying for South African colours and the ISKA (International Sport Karate Association) world championships title, unfortunately, due to lack of sponsorship, I was unable to attend the ISKA World championships,” says Easton.

Kurt Easton during a training drill with his colleague at gym. Picture: Supplied.

Easton understands the value in an opportunity such as Fight to Fame.

Fight to Fame is a new reality show concept based on a blockchain, movies and sport.

The show is designed to create Hollywood stars out of combat sports athletes using crypto currency (blockchain) to regulate and purchase within the show.

The competition will see fighters enter a reality television show where they will be subjected to several assessments including stunt work, acting training, etc.

The winners from these shows will then have the opportunity to earn a role in a Hollywood movie production and open bigger doors than just that of the fight game.

“Absolutely, Fight to Fame is giving fighters more opportunities for exposure and to showcase their style,” says Easton.

