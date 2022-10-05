Conor Benn returns 'adverse' drugs test ahead of Chris Eubank jnr fight

London — Conor Benn has returned an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug" but Saturday's fight with Chris Eubank jnr in London remains on, promoters have said. Benn and Eubank are set to meet in a catchweight contest at the O2 arena in what would be the third bout between the families, after their fathers fought twice in the early 1990s in one of British boxing's greatest rivalries.

The fight was thrown into doubt following reports of Benn's drug test until his promotor confirmed it will still go ahead. "We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug," Matchroom promotor Eddie Hearn said in a statement on Wednesday. "The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

"Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD. "Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday." AFP