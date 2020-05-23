Don't count your chickens, Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua

CAPE TOWN – Britain’s Tyson Fury has told Anthony Joshua not to get carried away thinking about a unification fight between them, and urged him to focus on his next opponent, hard-hitting Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev. Tyson, according to Sky Sports, said he was eager to fight his compatriot, but they both had to put their minds on their upcoming fights. The “Gypsy King” is due to take on American Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight later this year. “If I get knocked out by Deontay Wilder, then it won’t be on, will it,” Fury said. “It will be another fight with Wilder and so forth and so on. If he loses to Pulev, so close, but so far away. “In heavyweight boxing, you can never count your chickens before they hatsh, so one fight at a time. One victory at a time.

“All going well, god willing, we get on the big fight with me and Joshua, the all-British showdown and I can give the fans what they want to see, especially the British fans. It will be the biggest fight since I believe Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno.”

When asked about Fury’s comments on an Instagram chat, Joshua said: “You know what? There will be even bigger [fights in my career] because I’m not going anywhere. I’m here to make history. I’m hungry, I’m fired up. Fury’s just another opponents at the end of the day.

“It’s going to be big for everyone else but I’ve got to keep myself together and I look at Fury like he’s just another fighter.”

IOL Sport