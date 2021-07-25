Easy money for that belt, says TJ Dillashaw

CAPE TOWN – TJ Dillashaw strongly believes that he’s road back to redemption will be “easy”. Following his controversially close win over Cory Sandhagen (14-3) at UFC Fight Night on Sunday morning, TJ (17-4) was in high spirits regarding his third Bantamweight title reign.

“Guess what, Daddy’s home … Daddy’s getting that belt, easy. Easy money for that belt,” said TJ in a post-fight interview with former UFC double champion, Daniel Cormier at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. After a split decision victory (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) the former champ - who returned following a two-year hiatus due to testing positive for the performance enhancing substance, EPO - made his intentions clear. ALSO READ: Daddy is home, says TJ Dillashaw

“I love Cory Sandhagen. I believed in the guy before he believed in himself. He is a great opponent, I was a little sloppy, but I pushed the pace and got the win. I want that title fight. As long as (Petr) Yan (15-2) and (Aljamain) Sterling (20-3) get their fight on pretty quick, I want to fight the winner. Otherwise, I’ll take someone else in the top five. I am here to fight,” said TJ. As per MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, the UFC are in talks with both USA’s Sterling and former Bantamweight champion, Russia’s Yan to set up a rematch for the Bantamweight title at UFC267 on October 30th in Abu Dhabi. The same event will play host to current light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz (28-8) vs Glover Teixeira (32-7).

In the first Bantamweight title fight at UFC259, the then-bantamweight champion, Petr was disqualified due to illegal knee shots to the head of Aljamain. The juror is still out on whether Aljamain is the legitimate champ of the 135 pound division as he was behind on points for the better part of that fight which was stopped in the fourth round. This rematch should hopefully give clarity on the true champion of the division who will then most likely face TJ. Full results from UFC Las Vegas 32:

T.J. Dillashaw beat Cory Sandhagen via split decision (47-48 48-47 48-47) Raulian Paiva beat Kyler Phillips via majority decision (29-28 29-28 28-28)

Darren Elkins beat Darrick Minner via technical knockout (punches) in round two. Maycee Barber beat Miranda Maverick via split decision (29-28 28-29 29-28) Adrian Yanez beat Randy Costa via technical knockout (punches) in round two.

Brendan Allen beat Puna Soriano via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27 29-28) Nassourdine Imavov beat Ian Heinisch via technical knockout (punches) in round two. Mickey Gall beat Jordan Williams via submission (rear-naked choke) in round one.