Evander Holyfield sparring with Wladmir Klitschko as he prepares for potential fight with Mike Tyson

CAPE TOWN – Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is sparring with another ex-champ in Wladimir Klitschko as he prepares for a potential third fight against Mike Tyson.

Holyfield has inststed he is open to fighting Tyson, who famously bit his ear in their second bout in their heyday 23 years ago, and said their respresentitives were in dialogue in order to hash out a deal to complete their trilogy.

However, another ex-champ in Shannon Briggs has put a spanner in the works by claiming Tyson had agreed to fight him, and they were talking about doing it at the Statue of Liberty on July 4.

That hasn’t stopped Holyfield, who has stepped up his fitnss regime by getting into the ring with Klitschko, who hung up his gloves after being beaten by Anthony Joshua three years ago.

“I’m feeling stronger and stronger as each day passes. I’m looking forward to stepping back into the ring this year,” Holyfield said in an Instagram post accompanied by his workout video.