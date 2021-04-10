’Fans should be on the edge of their seats’ for IBF champ Moruti Mthalane’s comeback

JOHANNESBURG - Seasoned campaigner, Moruti “Baby face” Mthalane, is fist-ready to step in the ring after his year-long break.

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion has a massive comeback match in London, on April 30, where he will defend his title against 25-year-old British contender, Sunny Edwards, who has held the British super flyweight title since 2019.

The 39-year-old Mthalane, the reigning fly-weight champion, says he is ecstatic about the fight as it has been quite a while since he stepped into the ring to compete.

“I am more than happy and ready for the match, as it means that things are gradually resuming to normal since Covid-19,” said the Kwazulu-natal-born fighter.

“My fans should be on the edge of their seats for this comeback match as I also cannot wait to defend the IBF title once more,” says Mthalane.