’Fans should be on the edge of their seats’ for IBF champ Moruti Mthalane’s comeback
JOHANNESBURG - Seasoned campaigner, Moruti “Baby face” Mthalane, is fist-ready to step in the ring after his year-long break.
The International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion has a massive comeback match in London, on April 30, where he will defend his title against 25-year-old British contender, Sunny Edwards, who has held the British super flyweight title since 2019.
The 39-year-old Mthalane, the reigning fly-weight champion, says he is ecstatic about the fight as it has been quite a while since he stepped into the ring to compete.
“I am more than happy and ready for the match, as it means that things are gradually resuming to normal since Covid-19,” said the Kwazulu-natal-born fighter.
“My fans should be on the edge of their seats for this comeback match as I also cannot wait to defend the IBF title once more,” says Mthalane.
After the long-awaited homecoming Jayson Mama title fight was cancelled by the Boxing South Africa Commission, it took away Mthalane’s only match for 2020. Understandably, this disappointed him for the longest time.
The world champion remains undefeated since his 2008 loss to Nonito Donaire. Mthalane raised the South African flag even higher by defeating Japanese prospect Masahiro Sakamoto (TKO10) and seasoned champion Masayuki Kuroda (unanimous points over 12 rounds) respectively.
“The training and preparations are going well and this upcoming fight shall also fall in the records of boxing history,” said Mthalane.
