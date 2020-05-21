Fight to Fame: Chance for SA fighters to become the next 'Bruce Lee'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Do you recall the days of Ip Man, Enter the Dragon, Bloodsport and Kickboxer? All great combat movies made famous and led by leading and highly skilled combatants-turned-actors. From Bruce Lee (Wing Chun and Jeet Kune Do) to Jean-Claude van Damme (2nd Dan Black Belt, Shotokan Karate) the list is long. What happened to the culture of the early 2000s, the 90s and 80s, where true martial artists were idolised for the world to see? Yes, we have our modern day action stars guys like pro-wrestling sensation Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. But I am referring to actual combat sport athletes - boxing, mixed martial arts or kickboxing stars that live in your home like Bruce and JCVD do. Yes, former MMA stars, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano have landed a few TKOs on the big screen, but nothing compared to the KOs of Bruce, JCVD, Steven Segal and Jet Li, just yet.

Cue the Fight To Fame reality show - a concept that the brains trust believe will remedy this situation.

Currently being rolled out to 200 countries, the concept aims to create Hollywood movie stars out of real-life combat sportswomen and men.

MMA has grown exponentially over the last few years. In South Africa research shows that the African MMA brand, the EFC, is more watched than Super Rugby. But there is room for more wealth to be created within combat sport, in particular for fighters.

Fighters worldwide are encouraged to register on the Fight To Fame website to enter, before being selected by former star combat athletes.

Those selected will enter a reality show where they will compete and be subjected to several assessments and training (almost like a Big Brother, The Voice, or Idols show) to become belt-holding Fight To Fame Champions. These winners will then be given roles in major action films, creating a new generation of Bruce Lees and JCVDs. And the voting public too will play a major role in the concept.

The business model is called #BMS (Blockchain, Movie and Sports).

Blockchain is a system in which a record of transactions made in a form of cryptocurrency are maintained across several computers linked in a peer-to-peer network.

Cryptocurrency is the digital currency (Bitcoin might ring a bell) in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units and currency and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank. The cryptocurrency in Fight to Fame would be the FF (Fight to Fame) tokens.

You can use blockchain technology (FF tokens) to play your part in the reality show and assist your favourite fighter reach their goals by voting for them. These tokens also empower fans to purchase tickets to events and access special offers. Sixty million Fight to Fame tokens have been reserved for the South African leg of the show.









Movies such as Rambo, London Has Fallen, and Hell Boy are synonymous with the Fight to Fame film producers, among other well known productions.

The company’s film arm has also reached an agreement with Cinema Libre Studio to finance “When We Pray,” a film that will be directed by Jamie Foxx.

“There are many top quality mma/combat sport athletes in South Africa and Africa at the moment, only some of whom are living comfortably.

“Fight to Fame offers another exciting opportunity for fighters to use their skill and trade to open more doors and wealth,” says South African Fight to Fame chairman Marius Fransman.

With Covid-19 delaying the start of the project in South Africa, Fransman says he is excited about the possibilities of a post-Covid-19 world.

“I am disappointed that because of coronavirus we cannot start working immediately. I am keen for the world to see what South Africa has to offer in terms of talent, but I know that there is life after this virus,” said Fransman, who is also a former deputy minister of International Relations and Co-operation in the South African government.

* To register visit www.fighttofame.com



