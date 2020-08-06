Fight to Fame wants to knock out social evils

CAPE TOWN – Organisers of the television reality show Fight to Fame Africa have announced plans to contribute to the eradication of poverty and unemployment in South Africa. According to Statistics SA’s quarterly employment statistics (QES) survey, the formal non-agricultural sector shed 3 000 jobs in the first quarter of 2020 in contrast to jobs rising by 3000 in the first quarter, year-on-year. The released data - which included employment up to the quarter ending March 2020 - was not indicative of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Between the trade and construction industries, 31 000 jobs were lost. Job losses were also seen in the manufacturing industry with an annual decrease of 28 000 employees (-2,3%) in March 2020 compared to March 2019. It is estimated that under two million people could lose their jobs due to the lockdown.

Unemployment in South Africa has been an ongoing issue pre-pandemic.

In 2019, the unemployment rate in South Africa was around 28.18 percent (26.55 in 2016) - that is a total of sixteen million two hundred and forty thousand people out of 57 million, and poverty and unemployment are two demons, Fight to Fame Africa chairman, Marius Fransman and his team aim to exorcise.

Fight to Fame chairperson, Marius Fransman. Photo: supplied

Fight to Fame is a new television reality show as well as production that aims to create Hollywood stars out of combat sports women and men.

The reality show competition which will run in 150 countries will see athletes being put through their paces via stunt-work and assessments with the purpose of creating the next production-line of Bruce Lees and Jean-Claude van Dammes.

The business model is based on #BMS (Blockchain, Movie and Sports).

Fans, followers and avid crypto investors can use the Blockchain (FF token) to vote for their favourite contestants, purchase tickets and bet among many other things.

Other than the reality show, which will be screened in over 150 countries, Fight to Fame also inked a deal with superstar actor Jamie Foxx to produce one of its movies ‘When We Pray’.

Team work is the dream work, and that is what the Fight to Fame South Africa team does best. As you go for your weekend, remember to stay energized, quick word from our ambassador @mauricepaige2. #FightToFameAfrica pic.twitter.com/Ww4zEUVqyK — Fight To Fame Africa (@FightFameAfrica) July 31, 2020

“Never before has a crypto currency come onto the market with so much offering linked to traditional businesses" says Fransman.

Aside from investment in cryptocurrency and stardom opportunities, the brand Fight to Fame too has a strong desire to focus on socio-economic upliftment, “levelling the playing field of society” and “creating wealth” for the underprivileged”.

Fransman says that the FF token will achieve circulation and settlement in crypto-operational countries - around the world to form a consensus among users.

“It will be used for decentralised events, reality shows, online malls, movies purchase tickets, exchange derivatives, and betting which can better reflect the value of the FF token and the unprecedented breakthrough in the global cryptocurrency industry.

“In South Africa, F2F presents very unique offerings for the man on the street amidst increasing socio-economic pressure arising from gross inequality, lack of access to information and information infrastructure, widespread poverty, growing hunger, rising unemployment, increasing domestic violence and civil unrest.

These challenges though not unique to South Africa are exacerbated by a growing social pressure and public demands for profound transformation after 25 years of democracy,” says the Ex-deputy minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Education is one of the key factors targeted.

“We will be partnering with key players in the education space rolling out a training and skills intervention. This not only highlights the critical role education occupies as a socio-economic benefit, but presents it as a game changer that has the potential to transform, access new income streams, promote quality of life and quantum leap South Africa's transformation goals."

Fransman too is excited about the employment doors the movie arm of the F2F brand can open.

“Locally, a study released by the National Film and Video Foundation in 2018 showed that the film industry in South Africa had a R5.4 billion contribution to the GDP. In total, the operations of the film industry in South Africa raised the level of production by approximately R12.2 billion.

The total investment or expenditure made in the South African film industry in the 2016/17 financial year resulted in an increase by a multiple of 4.9 in the employment multiplier for every R1 invested. Therefore, the success of the South African film industry is as a result of an increase in employment opportunities."

60 million Fight to Fame tokens have been reserved for the African leg of the business. Just last week the FF token value increased from 1USD to 12 USD.

For more information on how to register for the show (combat athletes) and to purchase the token visit www.fight2fame.com.

@juliankiewietz