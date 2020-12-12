Howzit to new South African Heavyweight Champion - Tian Fick

CAPE TOWN - Delays, freak accidents, suspensions, Covid-19, lockdowns and illness. The story could not have been scripted better for a more dramatic and highly-anticipated build-up to the South African Heavyweight title fight. And finally, the culmination being the crowning of Mzansi’s new boxing champion, Cape Town’s Tian Fick after he beat Joshua Pretorius by unanimous decision at the Vibrant Sports Studio in Ottery last night - an event made possible by Jackie Brice Promotions. After walking a long and frustrating road, it was all the more worth it for an emotional Tian who dedicated the win to his late father just moments after the promoter wrapped the prestigious belt around the tearful 2metre-plus giant’s waist. “You all know who I did it for,” said Tian, referring to his late dad.

“My team trained for six months waiting for this moment, then it was taken away from me in a few seconds from it starting, and then we had to start all over again, it is a sweet irony … but Dad, this is for you,” said Tian, looking up to the heavens before shedding another tear in the beautiful moment.

“I’d like to thank you sponsors, my legend of a coach, Matt Leisching, my manager, Jack Brice for making this happen during Covid-19 despite not having any fans at the event. Thank you to all my family and friends, this really means a lot to me,” said the new champion.

Tian has had to face many obstacles to get to this point.

From waiting six months to fight the-then champion, Ruann Visser, to Ruann falling out of the ring moments before their fight in a freak accident, to Ruann then receiving a ban for using a banned substance, to the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown.

And if that was not enough, just one week before the fight with Joshua Pretorius for the vacant title following Ruann’s ban, the event was then called off due to Tian batting with an illness which was compounded by issues with the Bio-Bubble for the event - delaying the fight by two weeks.

Keep in mind, that the man too had just recently got married and there were complications involved with seeing his wife during the lockdown as she was based overseas - a mental and spiritual challenge of note, I’d say.

It was made clear to Independent Media just moments after Tian’s successful assignment that he had struggled with another bug of sorts, but this was not going to stop him again from fighting for that belt he had endured so much for.

The 12-round battle and rematch went the distance - which was set behind closed doors tying in with lockdown regulations.

With the first fight too ending on a points decision, this time around, Tian used an educated jab for the majority of the fight to do the damage and pocket the points, initiating and executing a plan designed with his mastermind coach and skilled trainer, Matthew.

Tian was well aware of the smaller and stocky Joshua who’d try to close the distance and fight in the pocket to try and subdue the threat of Tian’s reach and range.

There were occasions when Joshua would manage to open the gate landing some hard shots but many were often wasted not landing accurately enough to earn him the money shots.

Tian, too avoided giving Joshua too much electrical units in the clinch as the former implemented a fantastic stick and move strategy behind his much-improved jab, working the outside where he was clearly comfortable.

There were times when Tian dropped some beautiful straight rights - something he spoke of in the build-up to the fight to surprise his opponent and keep him on notice.

It would be the tale of the fight as Joshua just failed to follow through on any momentum when he did drop solid left and right hooks to his opponent - guiding Tian to his 9th win (9-0).

“I am the South African Heavyweight Champion, brother!” said Tian proudly in an interview.

Tian has informed Independent Media that he is looking to make a quick turnaround possibly early next year with an eye on the European market as he is speaking to some international promoters.

