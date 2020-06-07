SportBoxing
FILE -- Conor McGregor ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone. Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters
FILE -- Conor McGregor ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone. Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

I'm a bit bored, says Conor McGregor

By Sports Reporter Time of article published 11h ago

Share this article:

CAPE TOWN – Conor McGregor, who announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, has revealed he was “bored of the game”.

McGregor announced on Twitter on Sunday morning that he was retiring – again – and was going to spend the rest of his non-fighting days with his wife.

"I'm a bit bored of the game," he told ESPN. "I'm here watching the fight. I watched the last show - the Woodley-Burns show - I watched the show tonight. I'm just not excited about the game.

"I don't know if it's no crowd, I don't know what it is, there's just no buzz for me.

"The game just does not excite me, and that's that. All this waiting around; there's nothing happening, I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute. There's nothing that's exciting me."

McGregor famously took on – and lost to – Floyd Mayweather in 2017, and speculation of a second fight between the two has been rife ever since.

IOL Sport

Share this article:

Related Articles