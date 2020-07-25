I’m okay, I’m not upset, says Evander Holyfield after Mike Tyson picks Roy Jones Jr. for comeback fight
CAPE TOWN – Former world heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, says he’s not upset that Mike Tyson chose Roy Jones Jr. over him for his comeback bout.
Ever since Tyson announced he stepping back into the ring earlier this year, speculation of a third fight against Holyfield has been rife. The two famously went head-to-head in the mid 90s, with Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear in the second fight.
Holyfield, who won both fights, was pushing for a third fight, and admitted the two were in conversation.
But, on Thursday, it was announced that the 54-year-old Tyson was going to take on Jones, who last fought in 2018, on September 12.
“By him doing this, it may mess up a future one [against me]. We’d talked about it, but there was nothing solid on paper. We knew he wanted to do it first. When you do it second, people are going to judge how the first one is,” Holyfield told BoxingScene.com.
“Fans may not want to see it again once you up the place. It comes down to, ‘does he really want to fight me?’ Everybody wants to see me and him do it, so what is he doing?
Holyfield continued: “That’s fine with me. We just have to move on. I have no problems. We’re okay with it. I’m not upset. There is no reason to be upset. I wish him well.”
IOL Sport