Jake Paul to fight 57-year-old Mike Tyson live on Netflix on July 20

US boxer Mike Tyson attends the press conference ahead of Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury in Riyadh last year

US boxer Mike Tyson attends the press conference ahead of Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury in Riyadh last year. Photo: Fayez Nureldine/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Internet celebrity Jake Paul will step into the boxing ring for a bout against former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a fight that will be broadcast live by streaming giant Netflix on July 20.

The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

The fight was confirmed by both 27-year-old Paul and Tyson on their official X pages on Thursday afternoon. Tyson will be 58 when the contest takes place.

“The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world… that’s the MVP way,” YouTuber Paul said.

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event,” he continued.

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

