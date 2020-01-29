LONDON – World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's next fight is almost certain to be in Britain against mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria, the Briton's promoter Eddie Hearn said on Wednesday.
Hearn told Sky Sports television that a number of venues were being considered, in London and Cardiff, and the fight is likely to be at the end of May or in early June.
Joshua beat Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December to win back the WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO belts he had lost in New York last June.
That Madison Square Garden fight was Joshua's first title bout outside Britain.
Hearn said the Pulev fight should be finalised within a couple of weeks.