NEW YORK - Britain's Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on December 7.
Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.
Klitschko was defeated by Joshua in 2017 at Wembley Stadium with a technical knockout and the two boxers have stayed in touch even after the Ukrainian retired later that year at the age of 41.
"He said loads of stuff to me, Wlad was definitely ahead of the game. He's more disciplined than me, he's more diplomatic," Joshua told British media.
"He was giving me dietary and training advice and that is maybe what people are talking about now when they see a difference in my body. Maybe that's why -- because I've adapted some of his teaching -- my weight may fluctuate."