IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena 22-1; 10 makes the fourth defence of his belt. Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Golden Gloves supremo Rodney Berman has announced the 'KO Kings' bill for Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday, June 8. In the main event, South Africa’s 27-year-old IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena 22-1; 10 makes the fourth defence of his belt against Vasil Ducar, 29, from the Czech Republic who has a record of 7-0-1; 6

Ducar, who is listed at No 28 by the IBO, is coming off a good win over the big-punching Samuel Kadje 14-1; 12 who he stopped in the 10th round for the vacant WBF Intercontinental cruiserweight title.

Despite his inexperience in the professional ring Ducar, who has height and reach advantages over Lerena, comes into the fight with the unknown factor which could prove dangerous for the champion.

There is an exciting undercard with Jabulani Makhense 7-0; 4 defending his WBA Pan African junior-welterweight title against southpaw Michael Mokoena 14-2; 9.

Among the other exciting young prospects on the bill are Aidan Quin, Ruarke Knapp, Keaton Gomes, Ricardo Malijika, Arnel Lubisi and Amador Kalonji.

African News Agency (ANA)