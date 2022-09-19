Kevin Lerena's heavyweight victory draws praise from boxing legend David Haye

Centurion - South African Kevin Lerena’s victory over former world title challenger Mariusz Wach of Poland for the IBO heavyweight title at Emperors Palace over the weekend, has drawn praise from far and wide. Among those congratulating Lerena was British former multiple world champion David Haye.

In a personal message of congratulations to Lerena, Haye said: “Amazing combos!!. Great Work. He’s (Wach) a solid name brand heavyweight.” Lerena intimated that though his opponent had already fought some of the best in the business, he too had to be included in that group. “Mariusz Wach was as tough as nails. He has fought the biggest names in the world and now me. Thank you all,” Lerena said.

And the new!!! 🥊🥊🥊



Congratulations Kevin 🧡



WSB are proud to back the best!@Kevlerenaboxing pic.twitter.com/UB9fw7reC3 — World Sports Betting (@WorldSportsBet) September 17, 2022 “I had good training for the fight. I fear no man - I’m not intimidated at all. It’s just a fight and on the night, skills win.” Though much of the talk before the fight was centred on the smaller Lerena (105kg) knocking out Wach (120kg), the contest went 12 rounds with the hometown favourite coming out on top. Judges John Shipanuka and Patrick Mukondiwa scored the fight 120-108, with a third score of 118-110 from Tony Nyangiwe.

Golden Gloves promoter Rodney Berman said: “Not long before the name Lerena is mentioned in the same breath as (Oleksandr) Usyk, (Deontay) Wilder, (Anthony) Joshua. What an inspiration he is! The journey to greatness just started! "Kevin's victory is great for South Africa, not just in boxing terms, but all round because when you have a fighter in the heavyweight division you are bound to get global exposure. “For about 25 years we have not had a bina code heavyweight contender, and now that we have Kevin it is exciting. Because of him, we will be able to promote South Africa worldwide because the heavyweight division is global."

