MMA and boxing rally around Francis Ngannou after 15-month-old son’s passing

The entire combat sports community has rallied around Heavyweight superstar Francis Ngannou following the dreadful news of his 15-month-old son Kobe’s passing late on Monday. The story, which was first reported by Cameroonian outlet 237online.com and subsequently by Sportnet’s Aaron Bronsteter, sent shock waves through the sporting world as thousands took to social media to convey their condolences to Cameroon’s first-ever UFC Heavyweight champion.

Ngannou first posted a cryptic distressful message on X less than 24 hours ago, to which fellow global sporting icon Conor McGregor — who seemed to be one of Francis’ first colleagues to learn of the tragedy — responded: “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time.” I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time ❤️🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 29, 2024 Two hours later, the Cameroonian released another message, giving more context to the situation.

“01/13/2023 - 04/27/2024,” he wrote. “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, and my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s lying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding. “I am my best self next to him and now I have no clue who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most.

“How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/aHD685fbMQ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2024 After posting this message on X and Instagram, streams of messages came through from all corners of the globe, including another one from McGregor, a family man and father of four, who seemed to be deeply affected by the news.

“Absolutely gutted reading this Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right now. I am so sorry to hear this news. I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him until you meet again,” added McGregor. Absolutely gutted reading this Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right now I am so sorry hearing this news. I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again 🙏❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 29, 2024 “Dear Lord, I pray you comfort Francis and his family. Surround him with your love and ensure he is protected by your guidance as he grieves this loss. Give him the strength to know that heaven is eternal and they will be together soon as this life is just a blink of an eye,” said former UFC champion and current Bellator Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

"I'm sorry brother. Can't imagine the pain and struggle you are going through. Praying for you and your family right now!" said Boxing legend and former Senator of the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao. "I'm so sorry for your loss Francis. Losing family is the hardest thing a human can go through in life. We don't have the answer but one day you'll meet again. We love you my brother," posted former Olympic wrestling gold medalist and former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo.

“May the memories you shared bring you comfort,” stated former rival Anthony Joshua. Coach and good friend Dewey Cooper said the following: “Beyond saddened for you as a great father to lose your wonderful son. I can't describe the anguish of this sad news. I pray for Kobe, you, and your family. If you need anything please let me know.” “Sending Love, Light, and Prayers! My condolences!” was the message from former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

World-renowned combat sports manager and personality Ali Abdelaziz also took time out to convey his support: “I can’t imagine your pain my brother I’m praying for you.” Ngannou, 37, recently suffered his second loss in boxing since crossing over from MMA.

Earlier this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ngannou was knocked out by two-time former unified world heavyweight champion Joshua before taking WBC Heavyweight king Tyson Fury to the final round before being on the wrong end of a split decision. Ngannou, who signed with the Professional Fighters League since leaving the UFC, has remained mum on his future in boxing and MMA since his defeat to Joshua. Ngannou has walked a long path to get where he is today. His story is a well-documented one that unveils how he overcame a tough life, working the sand minds of Cameroon before hitchhiking across Africa, making his way to Europe, illegally immigrating to Paris, France, before finding combat sport and changing his life for the better and impacting his family for the better.