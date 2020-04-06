More fight nights called off due to coronavirus

CAPE TOWN – Just like the rest of the world, the combat sports arena has come to a stand-still due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Various mixed martial arts organisations across the globe have had to put events either on hold, or cancel them. The much-anticipated super-fight between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) king, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson seems to be facing a sixth cancellation. Closer to home, African-based promotions, the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) have put EFC85 on hold too, while the Professional Fighting Championship (PFC) - who were set to host an Amateur Fight Night last weekend, have postponed their March 28 event. “We are following protocols and once the lockdown is lifted, and life goes back to normal, then we will chat to the gyms and fighters before deciding on a date to give South Africa what they deserve - a spectacular night of non-stop action at PFC Promotions,” said PFC co-owner, Angelo Addinall.

The PFC Promotions were looking to host their PFC15 event (professional and amateur bouts) in July, but with the postponement of their Amateur Fight Night, that date could be in jeopardy

“Yes, PFC15 is due for July, but we have a great amateur card we want to host before then, depending on when we are allowed to. We will continue to give the fighters a platform that they deserve,” Angelo said.

“We won’t leave the amateurs in the dark. They need fights. And that’s what we’re going to give them.”

“The point of amateur fight night was to increase the pool of fighters and give the debutants a chance to get on the PFC Rankings and challenge for that gold (the belt) in the future.”

Despite the national lockdown, there are thousands of athletes doing what they can to stay fit and fight-ready in the comfort of their home.

Independent Media and MzansiMMA reached out to a few athletes who shared a few of their workout routines and some words of encouragement for the people of Mother Earth via a video.

In the video, EFC athlete and boxer, Paulwethu “Power” Namba asked the nations to “stand together and comply with the government.”

PFC straw-weight fighter and Fighterz Inc athlete, Sarah Fish had the following to say: “Please stay safe, stay indoors, and stay fit.”

On the men’s side, EFC lightweight star, Adrian “Rayo” Sanchez encouraged everybody to “not let the lockdown get you down ...”, while his EFC colleague, and welterweight athlete, Luke Michael kept his strength and cardio up so that he can be ready to sign for his next fight as soon as the opportunity arises.

“It’s a tough time for everyone in South Africa, but I urge you to stay healthy, keep training, keep moving, eat good food, and we will get through this together,” Luke said.

IOL Sport

