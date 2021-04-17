More MMA action on the cards to wet fans appetite

South African MMA fans are getting more so much action after being starved of shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the pandemic’s subsequent lockdown since March 2020, lots of fighters were forced to sit tight as the world found its feet. Now, as things slowly start returning back to normal, events have started running again without the presence of fans, though. Brands such as the Professional Fighting Championship and Alpha Mixed Martial Arts took the lead last year in hosting before the Mixed Martial Arts South Africa rolled out their Amateur Championship last weekend, too. Today, there will be another promotion welcomed to Mzansi as the Versus Promotion - Fight Night 1 - kicks off at the Rockwood Theatre in Moreleta Park, Pretoria.

The promotion will focus on building and nurturing amateur talent which is key to building the prosperity of the sport.

However, President Jan Daniel Jakobus van den Berg is keen on hosting professional athletes in the future, too.

“This is as new as it gets, I feel like a child going to see the sea for the first time ... I am so amazed and so excited to host this show,” says Van Den Berg.

“We hope to move into the professional space but not now. We need to first prove ourselves as the best amateur promotion first.”

“We will be hosting submission grappling between MMA events, too. No-gi and combat Jiu Jitsu.”

The prelim card starts at 3pm today followed by the main card at 6pm.

The event will be streamed via : https://youtube.com/channel/UCWtrbcZAR1lBirkVh4Q7HoQ

Some of South Africa’s biggest stars will be involved in the show running things while upcoming bantamweight, Cameron Saaiman and Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar, Dricus du Plessis will be commentating.