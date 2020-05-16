My people are talking to Mike Tyson's people, claims Evander Holyfield

CAPE TOWN – Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield says his people are talking with Mike Tyson’s people in order to organise a comeback fight between the two.

“I’m back,” said both Tyson and Holyfield in separate videos posted on social media this week, and speculation has been rife that the two will face off in a third fight, 23 years after the last one which saw Holyfield leave the ring without part of his ear.

“Well the thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something,” the 57-year-old told The 3 Point Conversion/

“When I told people about, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together, ‘They must be coming together to do this like’,” said Holyfield.

“But the fact of the matter is, I didn’t mind if we do something like this. His people have been talking to my people and we haven’t yet got a solid deal together but it’s coming that wat. If it happens, then that’s no problem.