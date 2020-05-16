My people are talking to Mike Tyson's people, claims Evander Holyfield
CAPE TOWN – Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield says his people are talking with Mike Tyson’s people in order to organise a comeback fight between the two.
“I’m back,” said both Tyson and Holyfield in separate videos posted on social media this week, and speculation has been rife that the two will face off in a third fight, 23 years after the last one which saw Holyfield leave the ring without part of his ear.
“Well the thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something,” the 57-year-old told The 3 Point Conversion/
“When I told people about, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together, ‘They must be coming together to do this like’,” said Holyfield.
“But the fact of the matter is, I didn’t mind if we do something like this. His people have been talking to my people and we haven’t yet got a solid deal together but it’s coming that wat. If it happens, then that’s no problem.
View this post on Instagram
My 1st week back in the gym and I feel great. I'm looking forward to stepping up my training sessions and intensity as I prepare for my fight. I told you I had something for you🥊 @reneeyoungwwe @bookertfivex @themarkhenry @wwe @wweonfox @foxsports
A post shared by Evander Holyfield (@evanderholyfield) on
When he first announced he was coming back to the ring, Tyson said he was planning on taking part in exhibition fights to help raise money for charities, and that was also echoed by Holyfield.
“Well the point of the comeback – somebody just names themselves – I’d been telling people that I wanted to start doing exhibitions.
“Meaning that with my foundation, the Holyfield Foundation, I wanted to help the kids. I wanted to come back and be able to show the kids that if you take care of your body at a young age, if you don’t get bad habits, you don’t gottaa put them down.
“Then at an old age you ain’t got to be worried about what type of person you’re going to be or if somebody goind to have to help you.”
IOL Sport