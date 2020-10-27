PFC happy to see fighters smile again

CAPE TOWN - The Professional Fighting Championship’s return certainly lived up to the hype. Following a long wait – exactly a year – before opening up their arena again, the PFC Amateur Fight Night Rankings show delivered on so many levels on Saturday. Fans may not have been allowed inside the Portuguese Club in Milnerton due to Covid-19 prevention and safety regulations, however, speaking to many of them via social media, it was clear that they were more than happy just knowing that there is progress and that they are willing to hang on for that bit longer. The show – which only catered for fight teams, media and production staff – may not have generated any money at the gate, however the PFC team’s goal for the event was to first start the official ranking system for the various PFC boxing and mixed martial arts divisions, as well as give the fighters a chance to step into their hallowed office to spread their wings after a strenuous Covid-19-enforced lockdown which saw all events being shut down. The show saw six boxing bouts on display before giving way to four MMA fights. In the boxing bouts, Ne Kamenga Mapumba (Fighterz Inc) did well to maintain his composure despite being the more active fighter against Tshamuna Fouga (Gina’s Den).

Fouga executed a plan to counter-attack from the get-go, something that not all opponents enjoy, but Mapumba did well to listen to his coach, Fidaah Edries and maintain composure, picking his shots, working his jab, hook and feints to the body and head of his opponent – eventually outstriking him to a decision.

In the only title boxing fight of the night, Rabi Matete and Mathew Marais put on a super display – worthy of a title match.

The rangy Matete – who attacks well from the outside with his long limbs, towered above his opponent which forced the tough Marais to close the distance and work the pocket, staying close to his opponent and trying to subdue the lanky Matete who enjoys utilising his long limbs and picking his shots.

After five tantalising rounds, it was the young Matete who got the W by unanimous decision earning the PFC boxing belt.

Bianca Stander submits Jessica Mouneimne via guillotine. Photo: FrankysFunkyFotos

In the mixed martial arts action, Bianca Stander shocked those present at the Portuguese Club hall when she submitted favourite Jessica Mouneimne via guillotine in the first round to take the women’s strawweight title back to her Junkyard MMA teammates in Johannesburg.

The last fight of the night certainly deserved its place on the card as it produced the first and only KO of the evening when SBG’s Lewis Mataya successfully defended his lightweight title against Fighterz Inc’s Emmanuel Sita in the first round.

“The event was awesome. I enjoyed it,” says PFC’s Angelo Addinall.

“It was very different (referring to the missing fans) but to see all the coaches and fighters smile again meant the world to us.

“If I can have one next week I will, fighters from around South Africa are already sending me their entries for the next one.

“We are going to evaluate this one and then decide when is the best time for the next one. A big thank you goes out to Intergro Technologies, Cellucity, 600CT, Advanced Telcoms, Golden Rewards, X factor and BioSmart who have all played a massive part in making this event possible.

“Keep your eyes on our Facebook page for the fights and more details for the next big show.”

The event was not streamed due to the cleaning that had to take place in between each bout.

It was decided that in the best interest of the fans, the PFC braintrust did not want to inconvenience fans with the long waits while officials sanitised and cleaned the cage to be compliant with all Covid-19 health protocols.

The entire show – which was recorded – will be packaged and uploaded to the PFC Promotions Facebook page this week for fans to catch all the guillotines, KOs, counts and jabs of the night.

Other results:

Boxing:

Axolile Yabo (Sons of Thunder) beat Solo YA Magasin (Gina’s Den) on points.

Dylan Prosser (Madfit) beat Rafeeq Chanyan (Gorillas) on points.

Mixed martial arts:

Lorenzo Joseph (Pro Fitness Academy) beat Richard Chiwururwi (MMA Hout Bay) by unanimous decision.

Terence Balelo (Fighterz Inc) beat Andrew Bezuidenhout (Supreme MMA/Pro Fitness) by TKO due to ground and pound.

