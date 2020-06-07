Racism is a virus, says boxing world champion Anthony Joshua

HAMBURG – Britain's heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua labelled racism a virus when he attended a protest march in his hometown of Watford on Saturday.

"The virus has been declared a pandemic," the BBC quoted IBF, WBA and WBO world champion Joshua as saying. "This is out of control. And I'm not talking about Covid-19. The virus I'm talking about is called racism."

"We stand united against a virus which has been instrumental in taking lives, taking lives of the young, old, rich, poor; a virus which is unapologetic and spreads across all sectors."

Several protests have taken place in Britain after the death of George Floyd in American police custody.

Joshua, 30, wore a knee brace as a precaution given a current injury and had crutches with him.