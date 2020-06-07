Racism is a virus, says boxing world champion Anthony Joshua
HAMBURG – Britain's heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua labelled racism a virus when he attended a protest march in his hometown of Watford on Saturday.
"The virus has been declared a pandemic," the BBC quoted IBF, WBA and WBO world champion Joshua as saying. "This is out of control. And I'm not talking about Covid-19. The virus I'm talking about is called racism."
"We stand united against a virus which has been instrumental in taking lives, taking lives of the young, old, rich, poor; a virus which is unapologetic and spreads across all sectors."
Several protests have taken place in Britain after the death of George Floyd in American police custody.
Joshua, 30, wore a knee brace as a precaution given a current injury and had crutches with him.
The date for his next title fight is open after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of his April bout with Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev.dpa